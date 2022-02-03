BRANSON, Mo. — The hills in the Branson, Missouri area proved to make things difficult for Branson drivers after snow fell overnight.

Our crews caught a Branson Police Department truck stuck as it was turning onto Main Street from a side street on a hill. We also saw a semi-truck nearly make it up the hill before spinning out and backing up to the stoplight at Main Street and Business 65. Branson police helped the driver, but a scene that’s all-too-common in the Ozarks Thursday happened as the truck got stuck again at the stoplight. A snow plow cleared the way for the truck to get moving again.

We also captured video of snow being cleared in front of businesses on Main Street like Dicks 5&10.

Branson City crews are working 12-hour shifts to keep the roads as safe as possible, but as snow continues to fall, many roads are covered in snow. It seems like people are taking the advice of MoDOT and other city officials by staying home. There isn’t much traffic in Branson Thursday morning. Branson city offices are closed Thursday.