Road closures during the Route 66 Festival

According to the City of Springfield, The Birthplace of Route 66 Festival and Parade will require several road closures and traffic delays in downtown Springfield starting the morning of Thursday, Aug. 8 and continuing until the morning of Sunday, Aug. 11.

“On behalf of the City of Springfield and Birthplace of Route 66 Festival partners KY3 and Aaron Sachs & Associates, we want to thank citizens and downtown businesses for their cooperation and understanding as we work to stage a fun and safe event for Springfield,” said Director of Public Information and Civic Engagement Cora Scott. “We expect festival attendance to reach 70,000 people this year. We understand that the road closures and traffic delays are an inconvenience, but public safety is our top concern with this many visitors, vehicles, vendors, exhibitors and entertainers coming to our downtown for the festival.”

“We encourage everyone to come downtown and see what the Birthplace of Route 66 Festival is all about,” Scott added. “The festival opens Friday at noon and goes until 11 p.m., then reopens at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 and wraps at 11 p.m. Visit route66festivalsgf.com for a complete event schedule and musical lineup.”