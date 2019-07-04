Riverside Road in Ozark will be closed for up to two weeks for improvements

OZARK, Mo. — Beginning July 10, Riverside Road will be closed for up to two weeks.

According to the press, this is due to the Riverside Bridge Project which begins in Fall of this year.

Riverside Road currently has a 12 ton weight limit, making it unsafe for heavy vehicles such as emergency services and common commercial truck traffic.

The press states that this road is expected to be the main way for construction vehicles and materials during the Riverside Bridge Project.

During the two weeks, Riverside Road will be built to hold more weight.

