OZARK, Mo. — Coming up tomorrow, Riverside Road in Ozark will be closing for two weeks.

The Riverside Bridge Project will begin in the fall but the current road to the bridge can’t handle all the construction vehicles.

Right now the weight limit on the road is 12 tons which means it can’t handle emergency vehicles or commercial trucks.

The road is going to be a main way for construction equipment during the bridge project.

The two-week closure will strengthen the road for the upcoming project.