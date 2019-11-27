Ripley reaches settlements in all but one of Branson duck boat lawsuits

BRANSON, Mo. (Springfield News-Leader)– A federal judge said settlements have been reached in all but one of the claims brought against Ripley Entertainment in the wake of the 2018 fatal duck boat sinking on Table Rock Lake.

According to a federal court filing obtained by the News-Leader, 33 claims were filed against Ripley Entertainment after an amphibious duck boat operated by the company sank in a thunderstorm on Table Rock Lake, killing 17 people.

In their lawsuits, the surviving riders and the families of the deceased accused Ripley Entertainment and others of being negligent before and during the storm on July 19, 2018.

As of Wednesday, Ripley Entertainment had reached settlements in 32 of those lawsuits, according to U.S. District Judge Doug Harpool.

The dollar amounts of the settlements have not been released to the public, but Harpool has previously told the News-Leader they were “substantial.”

