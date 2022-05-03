SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of the richest women in America (as of April 2022) using data from Forbes.

The overwhelming majority of those who make it onto “richest people” lists—in all 50 states or the world—are men.

This face is unsurprising considering the storied histories of discriminatory workplace practices and various barriers to women’s wealth, including barring women from having credit cards until the 1970s. Even today, an income gap leaves women earning $0.82 on average for every $1 a man makes.

Madam C.J. Walker, purveyor of hair care and cosmetics for Black American women, is widely considered the first woman self-made millionaire in the U.S. Among the 500 richest people in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, self-made women account for less than 5%.

In 2016, Gabriel Zucman, an economics professor at the University of California, Berkeley, told The New York Times that “the higher up you move in the income distribution, the lower the proportion of women … [which] shows that there is a fundamental form of inequality at the top related to gender.” This gender disparity is made even more clear by the fact that the number of female billionaires is growing half as fast as the number of male billionaires.

Stacker compiled a list of the richest women in America, using data from Forbes. These wealthy women are ranked by their net worth as of April 11, 2022.

The women on the list have come upon their fortunes in various ways. Some, like the Waltons or the Pritzkers, are heiresses, inheriting wealth created by their families’ businesses. Others, like Thai Lee or Meg Whitman, are self-made. Still, others built businesses with their husbands, like Marian Ilitch of Little Caesars Pizza and MacKenzie Scott of Amazon. Regardless of how these women came into their fortunes, their economic impact is undeniable.

Keep reading to see how many names you recognize.

#50. Aerin Lauder

– Net worth: $3.4 billion

– Rank in world: #901

– Source of wealth: cosmetics

– Age: 51

One of two granddaughters of Estée Lauder, the cosmetics and skin care legend, Aerin Lauder has worked for the family business since 1992. In 2012, the style and image director launched her own eponymous lifestyle brand, Aerin, which sells everything from perfume to home decor.

#49. Lynn Schusterman

– Net worth: $3.5 billion

– Rank in world: #883

– Source of wealth: oil & gas, investments

– Age: 83

In 2011, Lynn Schusterman sold her late husband’s company, Samson Resources, for $7.2 billion. She committed $2.3 billion of that sale to the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies, which supports criminal justice reform, early childhood education, and the Jewish community.

#47. Winifred J. Marquart

– Net worth: $3.6 billion

– Rank in world: #854

– Source of wealth: cleaning products

– Age: 63

Winifred J. Marquart is one of the heirs to the S.C. Johnson company and the president of the Johnson Family Foundation. Marquart lives in Virginia Beach, making her the only member of the extended Johnson family to move out of their Racine, Wisconsin, hometown. In 2017, she joined her siblings in pledging $150 million to Cornell to fund the S.C. Johnson College of Business.

#47. Helen Johnson-Leipold

– Net worth: $3.6 billion

– Rank in world: #854

– Source of wealth: cleaning products

– Age: 65

Another heir to the S.C. Johnson company, whose products include Glade, Raid, and Windex, Helen Johnson-Leipold is a graduate of Cornell University. Johnson-Leipold is the CEO and chairman of Johnson Outdoors and the chairman of the Johnson Financial Group. In 2017, she and her siblings pledged $150 million to her alma mater to fund the S.C. Johnson College of Business.

#45. Meg Whitman

– Net worth: $3.7 billion

– Rank in world: #834

– Source of wealth: eBay

– Age: 65

Throughout her career, Meg Whitman has held a number of leadership roles in various companies, but the executive is best known for her time as CEO of eBay. She held the role from 1998 to 2008 and grew the retail giant’s sales from $5.7 million to $8 billion. Whitman also made headlines in her role as CEO of Quibi, the short-lived short-form streaming app.

#45. Mary Alice Dorrance Malone

– Net worth: $3.7 billion

– Rank in world: #818

– Source of wealth: Campbell Soup

– Age: 72

In 1897, Mary Alice Dorrance Malone’s grandfather John T. Dorrance invented the condensed soup that rocketed Campbell’s Soup Company to fame. Today, Dorrance Malone is on Campbell’s board with her brother and is the single largest shareholder of the business. An avid horsewoman, she is also the president of an expansive breeding and training company called Iron Spring Farm.

#44. Gayle Benson

– Net worth: $3.8 billion

– Rank in world: #798

– Source of wealth: pro sports teams

– Age: 75

Formerly an interior designer, Gayle Benson married Tom Benson in 2004. When he died in 2018, she became the sole owner of the NFL’s New Orleans Saints and the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans. The transfer of ownership wasn’t uncontested; Tom’s daughter and several grandchildren fought against his third wife for control over the teams.

#43. Jean (Gigi) Pritzker

– Net worth: $3.9 billion

– Rank in world: #790

– Source of wealth: hotels, investments

– Age: 59

Another heir to the Hyatt Hotels fortune, Jean “Gigi” Pritzker is a movie producer in Los Angeles. She founded Madison Wells Media, an entertainment company named after the Chicago streets where her great-grandfather once sold newspapers, and her company has produced films such as “Ender’s Game” and “Hell or High Water.” Pritzker is also behind the Pritzker Pucker Family Foundation, which donates to nonprofits focused on the arts, education, and building community.

#42. Denise York & family

– Net worth: $4.0 billion

– Rank in world: #775

– Source of wealth: San Francisco 49ers

– Age: 71

In 1977, Denise York’s father, construction magnate Edward DeBartolo Sr., bought the San Francisco 49ers for $13 million. Today, York and her family own more than 90% of the NFL team, now worth $4.175 billion—the sixth-most valuable team in the league. York was also president of the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins when the team won its first Stanley Cup in 1991.

#40. Thai Lee

– Net worth: $4.1 billion

– Rank in world: #751

– Source of wealth: IT provider

– Age: 63

Born in Bangkok and raised in South Korea, Thai Lee moved to the United States in her teens to attend high school. Equipped with an MBA from Harvard University, Lee is now the CEO of SHI International, an information technology provider with more than 20,000 customers. SHI is the largest Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise in the U.S. with 5,000 employees worldwide.

#40. Martha Ingram & family

– Net worth: $4.1 billion

– Rank in world: #737

– Source of wealth: book distribution, transportation

– Age: 86

A part-owner of Ingram Industries, Martha Ingram took the reins of the book distribution and marine transport conglomerate after her husband died in 1995. In 2008, she stepped down as chairman of the corporation. Ingram also was the first female board chairman at her husband’s alma mater, Vanderbilt University—a role she held for 12 years.

#37. Lynsi Snyder

– Net worth: $4.2 billion

– Rank in world: #730

– Source of wealth: In-N-Out Burger

– Age: 39

Lynsi Snyder in 2000 became the sole heir to the In-N-Out Burger chain after her uncle and father died. In 2010, she became president of the company and has worked since to expand the business to have more than 350 locations and counting.

#37. Janice McNair

– Net worth: $4.2 billion

– Rank in world: #718

– Source of wealth: energy, sports

– Age: 85

Janice McNair met her husband Robert McNair at South Carolina’s Columbia College in the late 1950s. The McNairs made their first fortune in 1999 by selling their company, Cogen Technologies, to Enron for $1.5 billion. They then bought an 80% stake in the NFL’s Houston Texans, which Janice McNair inherited upon her husband’s death in 2018.

#37. Johnelle Hunt

– Net worth: $4.2 billion

– Rank in world: #708

– Source of wealth: trucking

– Age: 90

Johnelle Hunt was a stay-at-home mom until 1961 when she and her husband, J.B. Hunt, sold their house to start a rice hull packaging business. The duo turned that initial operation into J.B. Hunt Transport Services, one of the largest transportation companies in the world. Johnelle Hunt acted as the company’s corporate secretary until her retirement in 2008, and she remains the largest individual shareholder with the brand that bears her late husband’s name.

#36. Margot Birmingham Perot

– Net worth: $4.3 billion

– Rank in world: #679

– Source of wealth: computer services, real estate

– Age: 88

After meeting her husband, H. Ross Perot Sr., on a blind date, Margot Birmingham Perot gave him a $1,000 check to start Electronic Data Systems. When he sold the company to GM 22 years later, he netted $1.5 billion. Margot Perot has donated large sums of money to organizations such as the Perot Museum of Nature and Science and the Global Fund for Children, as well as providing the necessary funding for the Margot Perot Center for Women and Infants in Dallas.

#35. Marian Ilitch

– Net worth: $4.4 billion

– Rank in world: #674

– Source of wealth: Little Caesars

– Age: 89

Marian Ilitch co-founded the Little Caesars Pizza chain with her late husband, Mike Ilitch, in 1959. In the intervening years, she reinvested the profits of her company and now owns the Detroit Red Wings and the Detroit Tigers as well as Detroit’s MotorCity Casino Hotel.

#34. Trudy Cathy White

– Net worth: $4.8 billion

– Rank in world: #603

– Source of wealth: Chick-fil-A

– Age: 66

The only daughter of Chick-fil-A founder Truett Cathy, Trudy Cathy White is an ambassador for the fried chicken company. While her two brothers took over the family business after their father’s death, and now serve as CEO and executive vice president, White elected to serve as a Christian missionary and founded two religious nonprofits, Lifeshape and the Impact 360 Institute.

#33. Dagmar Dolby & family

– Net worth: $4.9 billion

– Rank in world: #589

– Source of wealth: Dolby Laboratories

– Age: 80

The audio technology firm Dolby Laboratories pioneered the modern surround-sound technology used in most of today’s media, from movies to video games. The company was founded by Ray Dolby; but when he died in 2013, his widow Dagmar Dolby inherited about 36% of the brand. Since then, Dolby has donated nearly $200 million, giving to the University of Cambridge, the University of California in San Francisco, and the Academy Foundation.

#30. Margaretta Taylor

– Net worth: $5.3 billion

– Rank in world: #534

– Source of wealth: media, automotive

– Age: 79

Margaretta Taylor inherited a 17% stake in Cox Enterprises, a media and automotive conglomerate, from her mother Anne Cox Chambers. She has never held an active role in the company. Taylor leaves the day-to-day operations of Cox Enterprises to her son Alex Taylor, who acts as the president and CEO, while she focuses her attention on philanthropy. Much of Margaretta Taylor’s charitable giving is centered on conservation and education efforts.

#30. Katharine Rayner

– Net worth: $5.3 billion

– Rank in world: #534

– Source of wealth: media, automotive

– Age: 77

The younger daughter of Anne Cox Chambers, Katharine Rayner also inherited a 17% stake in Cox enterprises from her mother. Like her sister Margaretta Taylor, Rayner has never held an active role in the company. Instead, she’s made her home in East Hampton, New York, where she focuses her energy on philanthropy and gardening.

#30. Elizabeth Johnson

– Net worth: $5.3 billion

– Rank in world: #529

– Source of wealth: money management

– Age: 58

Elizabeth Johnson is the granddaughter of Fidelity Investments founder Edward Johnson II and the sister of Abigail Johnson, the company’s current CEO and chairman. In 2013, Johnson founded Louisburg Farm, a stable of show-jumping horses in Wellington, Florida. She is also a member of the research council of the Boston Society of Arts and Crafts.

#29. Marianne Liebmann

– Net worth: $5.4 billion

– Rank in world: #513

– Source of wealth: Cargill

– Age: 68

Cargill is America’s second-largest privately owned company, and Marianne Liebmann is one of the brand’s 12 billionaire heirs. In 1865, Liebmann’s great-grandfather W.W. Cargill started the company when he opened a single grain warehouse along an Iowa train line. Today, the extended family owns over 90% of the business, which generated $134.4 billion in 2021.

#28. Jane Lauder

– Net worth: $5.5 billion

– Rank in world: #499

– Source of wealth: Estée Lauder

– Age: 49

Jane Lauder, the other granddaughter of cosmetics and skincare mastermind Estée Lauder, joined the family business in 1996 just one year after graduating from Stanford University. She managed the company’s Clinique brand for several years before being promoted to executive vice president and chief data officer in July 2020. Since 2018, she has also served on the Eventbrite board of directors.

#26. Gwendolyn Sontheim Meyer (tie)

– Net worth: $5.9 billion

– Rank in world: #443

– Source of wealth: Cargill

– Age: 60

Another heir to the Cargill food corporation, Gwendolyn Sontheim Meyer is the great-granddaughter of W.W. Cargill. Sontheim Meyer lives in Rancho Santa Fe, California, and spends a large portion of her time training show-jumping horses.

#26. Karen Pritzker (tie)

– Net worth: $5.9 billion

– Rank in world: #442

– Source of wealth: hotels, investments

– Age: 64

Another of the 11 billionaire heirs to the Hyatt Hotels fortune, Karen Pritzker used her inheritance to make some savvy investments, growing her fortune beyond that of her siblings and cousins. Pritzker in 2002 founded the Seedlings Foundation, which ranks among the top-giving organizations in Connecticut and focuses on the physical and mental health of children. She also frequently donates to organizations such as Yale University, Teach for America, and the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

#25. Melinda French Gates

– Net worth: $6.3 billion

– Rank in world: #412

– Source of wealth: Microsoft

– Age: 57

A former high-level employee at Microsoft, Melinda French Gates founded the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation with her ex-husband, Bill Gates, in 2000. In 2021, Melinda French Gates became a billionaire in her own right after Bill Gates transferred $2.4 billion worth of stock to her amid their divorce proceedings. Today, she devotes much of her time to philanthropy, focusing on girls’ and women’s issues, and invests in female-owned businesses through her venture capital firm, Pivotal Ventures.

#22. Dannine Avara (tie)

– Net worth: $6.8 billion

– Rank in world: #375

– Source of wealth: pipelines

– Age: 58

Another one of Dan Duncan’s daughters, Dannine Avara also inherited a portion of Enterprise Production Partners after her father died in 2010. The company her father began in 1968 now owns nearly 50,000 miles of oil, natural gas, and petrochemical pipelines across the country.

#22. Milane Frantz (tie)

– Net worth: $6.8 billion

– Rank in world: #375

– Source of wealth: pipelines

– Age: 52

Milane Frantz’s father, the late Dan Duncan, was at one point the richest man in Houston. When he died in 2010, his company, Enterprise Products Partners, passed to his four children, including Frantz. While she’s not involved in the company operations, Frantz does serve as the director of the Duncan Family Foundation. She also sits on the board of Houston’s Hermann Park Conservancy.

#22. Randa Duncan Williams (tie)

– Net worth: $6.8 billion

– Rank in world: #374

– Source of wealth: pipelines

– Age: 60

Randa Duncan Williams is Dan Duncan’s oldest daughter and the only one of his children to be involved in the operations of the family-owned company, Enterprise Production Partners. Duncan Williams joined the business in 1994 after graduating from the University of Houston with a law degree. In 2001, she was promoted to president and CEO of the company. Today, she serves as chairman of the board.

#21. Edythe Broad & family

– Net worth: $6.9 billion

– Rank in world: #364

– Source of wealth: homebuilding, insurance

– Age: 86

Edythe Broad was married to billionaire businessman Eli Broad, the founder of SunAmerica Inc. and KB Home. The two were married for nearly 70 years until Eli Broad’s death in 2021. A renowned art collector and philanthropist, Edythe Broad has given away $4 billion of her fortune to causes like medical research, public education, and public arts funding.

#20. Ronda Stryker

– Net worth: $7.2 billion

– Rank in world: #344

– Source of wealth: medical equipment

– Age: 67

In 2013, Ronda Stryker, a former special education teacher, earned a lifetime achievement award from the YWCA, acknowledging her as a positive role model. Stryker inherited the Stryker Corporation from her parents, who had inherited it from her grandfather. She serves as director of the medical equipment company and is the only one of her three siblings to take on an active role in the business. She made headlines in 2018 when she donated $30 million to Spelman College, the largest gift from a living donor in the school’s history.

#19. Judy Faulkner

– Net worth: $7.7 billion

– Rank in world: #316

– Source of wealth: health IT

– Age: 78

In a Wisconsin basement in 1979, computer programmer Judy Faulkner founded Epic Systems with the support of two part-time assistants. Epic Systems has grown to be the leading medical record software in America, and Faulker is still its CEO. In 2015, Faulkner signed the Giving Pledge, agreeing to give 99% of her family’s wealth to a nonprofit foundation.

#18. Blair Parry-Okeden

– Net worth: $7.9 billion

– Rank in world: #298

– Source of wealth: media, automotive

– Age: 71

Barbara Cox Anthony, youngest daughter of James M. Cox and aunt to Margaretta Taylor and Katharine Rayner, had two children of her own: a son James and a daughter, Blair Parry-Okeden. Parry-Okeden inherited a 25% stake in her grandfather’s company, Cox Enterprises, upon her mother’s passing in 2007. She has never held an active role in the company, instead choosing to spend her life in Australia writing children’s books.

#17. Christy Walton

– Net worth: $8.5 billion

– Rank in world: #264

– Source of wealth: Walmart

– Age: 73

When Christy Walton’s husband John died in 2005, she inherited one-sixth of his Walmart fortune. In 2010, she established the venture capital firm Cuna del Mar, which fights for sustainable seafood supply chains by backing brands like Earth Ocean Farms and Sol Azul Maricultivos.

#12. Marijke Mars (tie)

– Net worth: $8.7 billion

– Rank in world: #253

– Source of wealth: candy, pet food

– Age: 61

In 1911, Pamela Mars’ great-grandfather Frank Mars founded Mars Incorporated—what was then simply a candy company. Today, Mars Inc. is the world’s largest candymaker and has expanded into pet food. Mars has been actively involved in the family business since she took her first job in the company in 1986. She currently serves as the family ambassador to the Mars pet care division. In addition to her work with her great-grandfather’s company, Mars also retains a position as a member of the board of Johns Hopkins Medicine.

#12. Valerie Mars (tie)

– Net worth: $8.7 billion

– Rank in world: #253

– Source of wealth: candy, pet food

– Age: 65

The eldest of the Mars sisters, Victoria Mars began working for the family candy company in 1978 as an assistant brand manager for Milky Way. She officially stepped down from Mars Inc. after resigning from her role as chairman in 2017. Victoria’s four children stand to inherit her 8% stake in the company.

#12. Victoria Mars (tie)

– Net worth: $8.7 billion

– Rank in world: #253

– Source of wealth: candy, pet food

– Age: 63

Valerie Mars didn’t begin working with the family’s business until 1992. She’s been actively involved since then, currently serving as the company’s vice president of corporate development. Mars also sits on the board of Fiat Chrysler.

#12. Pamela Mars (tie)

– Net worth: $8.7 billion

– Rank in world: #253

– Source of wealth: candy, pet food

– Age: 57

Another of the four Mars sisters, Marijke Mars inherited 8% of the company when her father, Forrest Mars Jr., died in 2016. She sits on the board of Mars Inc. and helps make decisions about the future of the business.

#12. Nancy Walton Laurie (tie)

– Net worth: $8.7 billion

– Rank in world: #252

– Source of wealth: Walmart

– Age: 70

One of several Walmart heirs on this list, Nancy Walton Laurie inherited enough company stock from her father, Bud Walton, to make her a billionaire. Walton Laurie and her husband Bill Laurie own Missouri’s Providence Bank. Outside of her business interests, in 1998 she founded the Columbia Performing Arts Center in Columbia, Missouri, and she continues to be deeply invested in the center’s success.

#11. Tamara Gustavson

– Net worth: $9.2 billion

– Rank in world: #228

– Source of wealth: self storage

– Age: 60

Tamara Gustavson is the largest individual shareholder of Public Storage, a self-storage company founded by her father in 1972. She sits on the boards of that company and another of her father’s enterprises, American Homes 4 Rent. A racehorse aficionado, Gustavson also makes frequent donations to the HollyRod Foundation, which researches autism and Parkinson’s disease.

#10. Pauline MacMillan Keinath

– Net worth: $9.4 billion

– Rank in world: #220

– Source of wealth: Cargill

– Age: 88

While she is believed to be the largest single shareholder of the Cargill company with a 13% stake, Pauline MacMillan Keinath lives a fairly private life. The family company made $134.4 billion in revenue in 2021.

#9. Ann Walton Kroenke

– Net worth: $9.5 billion

– Rank in world: #218

– Source of wealth: Walmart

– Age: 73

Ann Walton Kroenke, a registered nurse, is not at all involved in the operation of Walmart, her family’s business. While she did inherit billions of dollars of shares upon the death of her father, Bud Walton, she and her husband chose to use their combined billions to purchase numerous sports teams: the Los Angeles Rams, the Denver Nuggets, the Colorado Avalanche, the Colorado Rapids, and the Arsenal Football Club.

#8. Diane Hendricks

– Net worth: $11.0 billion

– Rank in world: #185

– Source of wealth: roofing

– Age: 75

As a child, Diane Hendricks spent her days on a dairy farm. Once married, she and her husband, Ken Hendricks, founded ABC Supply, the largest wholesale distributor of roofing, siding, and windows in the country. Diane Hendricks has run the company solo since Ken Hendricks died in 2007, donating millions of dollars to nonprofits in the Hendricks’ native Wisconsin every year.

#7. Laurene Powell Jobs & family

– Net worth: $17.1 billion

– Rank in world: #107

– Source of wealth: Apple, Disney

– Age: 58

Laurene Powell Jobs met her late husband, Apple founder Steve Jobs, after he gave a guest lecture at Stanford University where she was an MBA student. When he died in 2011, Laurene Powell Jobs inherited billions of dollars in stock in Apple and Disney.

#6. Abigail Johnson

– Net worth: $21.9 billion

– Rank in world: #74

– Source of wealth: money management

– Age: 60

Abigail Johnson has served as the CEO of Fidelity since 2014. After spending summers working at Fidelity during her college years, Johnson accepted a role as a full-time analyst in 1988. In 2016, Johnson became chairman as well as CEO, and currently holds an estimated 24.5% stake in the company. The Johnson family has frequently contributed to Boston area nonprofits, with donations going to Harvard, Historic New England, and the Institute of Contemporary Art.

#5. Miriam Adelson

– Net worth: $26.9 billion

– Rank in world: #53

– Source of wealth: casinos

– Age: 76

An Israeli-American physician, who focuses on addiction, Miriam Adelson is the widow of Sheldon Adelson, the founder of the Las Vegas Sands casino company. Upon Sheldon Adelson’s death in 2021, she became the primary owner of the company. Miriam Adelson is a dedicated philanthropist, who focuses much of her attention on the Sheldon G. Adelson Research Clinic, which helps treat people addicted to opioids.

#4. Jacqueline Mars

– Net worth: $34.6 billion

– Rank in world: #38

– Source of wealth: candy, pet food

– Age: 82

Jacqueline Mars is the great-aunt of the four Mars sisters highlighted earlier in this list. She owns an estimated one-third of her grandfather’s candy company, and she worked for the company for nearly 20 years and served on the board until 2016. Today, Mars serves on the board of numerous institutions, including the Smithsonian and the National Archives.

#3. MacKenzie Scott

– Net worth: $45.2 billion

– Rank in world: #29

– Source of wealth: Amazon

– Age: 52

The ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, MacKenzie Scott in 2019 signed the Giving Pledge, promising to donate the vast majority of her wealth to philanthropic causes. Scott was awarded 25% of Bezos’s stake in Amazon—4% of the company—upon the finalization of their divorce in 2019. In March 2022, Scott donated $275 million to Planned Parenthood, the organization’s single-largest donation in history.

#2. Julia Koch & family

– Net worth: $62.9 billion

– Rank in world: #21

– Source of wealth: Koch Industries

– Age: 60

Julia Koch inherited a 42% stake in Koch Industries when her husband, David Koch, died in 2019. The duo met on a blind date in 1991 and married in 1996. The former fashion assistant and her late husband donated a total of $1.2 billion, including $10 million to both the Mount Sinai Medical Center and the Stanford Children’s Medical Center.

#1. Alice Walton

– Net worth: $69.7 billion

– Rank in world: #18

– Source of wealth: Walmart

– Age: 72

The only daughter of Walmart founder Sam Walton, Alice Walton inherited a huge portion of the company upon her father’s death in 1992. A member of the richest non-royal family in the world, Walton has spent very little time working for the family business, instead focusing on curating artwork. In 2011, she opened her own art museum in Arkansas, the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, which features works from greats like Warhol, Rockwell, and Rothko.

