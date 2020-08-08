Rice looking good in Louisiana and Mississippi

CROWLEY, La. (AP) – Agriculture experts in Louisiana and Mississippi say the rice crop is looking good.

Dustin Harrell is a rice specialist at the LSU AgCenter. He says Louisiana is about halfway through its harvest, and the pounds of rice per acre could at least tie the second-highest yield. Mississippi’s harvest is about to begin.

Mississippi State University Extension Service rice expert Bobby Golden says the state’s estimated 150,000 acres of rice look very good. U.S. Agriculture Department statistics show Louisiana planted about 430,000 acres. Arkansas, with 1.4 million acres, leads the nation and California is second at 507,000 acres. Missouri farmers planted 219,000 acres, and those in Texas 184,000.