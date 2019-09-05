Ribbon- cutting held for new Hulland Park Gateway and kayak park

HOLLISTER, Mo.– Hollister Park Board and the Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on September 5 for the new Hulland Park Gateway and Kayak Park.

The City of Hollister purchased the land in January 2012. The property used to be a subdivision before a flood in 2008 and 2011 destroyed several homes.

The new additions to the park include a kayak ramp at Turkey Creek, picnic tables, and park benches.

Hulland Park also has a new landscaping gateway to help visitors accesses the park easier.

Hollister Deputy City Administrator Denise Olmstead said, “With the access to Turkey Creek, it allows canoes and kayaks the opportunity to access the waterways a little bit more safely than if they were to just access Taneycomo. So it allows them to get in and out of the water without that current that you usually find out there at Lake Taneycomo.”

