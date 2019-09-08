Retired firefighter uses past tragedy to create life-saving device

“My son and I were on a rescue call in a rural area where the fire department didn’t have the equipment to reach the person that was trapped by floodwaters… he ended up drowning.”

Attending Wellness for Warriors calms Tom McKellips’ thoughts about what happened.

“Thinking about here’s this guy, I watched him wash away,” McKellips said. “I didn’t have anything to do to reach him. Nothing.”

As a retired firefighter, being open about it has helped in many ways.

McKellips and his son created a “Rocket-Buoy,”

The “Rocket-Buoy” can shoot a floatation device up to 250 feet.

“I was just wanting to stop these tragedies as best as I can,” McKellips said. “When you come from a rescue background, you don’t like seeing those things.”

He presented the device at a Wellness for Warriors class, where he now does mind and body technique sessions.

Wellness for Warriors classes are every Thursday at 9 a.m.

Classes are free of charge at the Meyer Center on South National.