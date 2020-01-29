Retail giant H&M is coming to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Popular retail chain, H&M, will have a new storefront in the Battlefield Mall.

H&M stands for Hennes and Mauritz Inc.

According to a press release from the company, the new location will take up 20,000 square feet of space.

The new store will open fall of 2020.

The Springfield location will carry clothing for the whole family. They will have the H&M Kids collection for newborns to 14-year-olds.

H&M will be hiring 20 employees for the new location, for job opportunities, click here.

The Sweden based company is looking forward to adding Springfield to its over 560 store locations. H&M also has stores in Branson and Joplin.