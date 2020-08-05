RESULTS: Missouri votes in favor of Medicaid expansion

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– According to the Associated Press, the people of Missouri voted Tuesday in favor of the expansion of the state’s Medicaid program.

Proponents of the issue, commonly referred to as “Amendment 2”, said it would create jobs, protect rural hospitals, and made for a healthier workforce.

Opponents, on the other hand, say cost over-runs and federal requirements that could open the door to tax-payer funded abortion are reasons to oppose Amendment 2.

The final vote count at the time of this report stood at 603,450 Yes and 558,531 No. 83% of precincts were reporting at the time of these totals.