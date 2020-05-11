Restaurants change the way they operate to fit new guidelines

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Many restaurants are having to turn customers away due to capacity restrictions, others are having to take a different approach.

The owners of B-29 Cafe in Ozark say they were expecting customers to come back in full force when the stay at home order was lifted.

When that didn’t happen, they had to re-evaluate what they can do to stay open and keep workers employed.

B-29 is now closed on Monday indefinitely. A day that used to be the owners’ busiest day back in March.

Metropolitan Grill in Springfield is also changing the way it operates, but rather to ensure it isn’t overwhelmed with customers.

Patrick Duran, who owns Metropolitan Grill, Great American Taco Company, and Hard Knox Barbeque, says his restaurants have delayed opening to ensure staff are comfortable and safe enough to return to work.

Duran says Metropolitan Grill is reopening Monday, May 11th, but with lots of changes.

The restaurants will take customers by reservation only, and will be required to fill out an online questionnaire before being able to dine-in.

Duran is also requiring staff to check their temperatures and has installed plastic dividers at the bar and other areas for more separation.

