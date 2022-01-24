Residents in Gainesville experience water shortage

GAINESVILLE, Mo. — Residents who live in Gainseville, Missouri are experiencing water issues.

The City of Gainesville made a social post stating the well located on the west side was down on Friday, January 21. City officials say crews are currently working on restoring the well.

Officials say this issue affects about 100 connections, but one of those connections is an apartment building and one is a nursing home. They believe the problems started when a storm hit last weekend.

City Hall will be open tonight from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday for residents to fill up their containers. Residents are asked to bring their own container and to call the sheriff’s office for any emergency needs.

Gainesville city officials are hoping to get everything fixed by Tuesday at the latest before it gets cold again. They will share updates on the city’s Facebook page. When the well is back up and running, those affected will be under a boil advisory until the Department of Natural Resources gives an all-clear.