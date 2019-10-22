Residents Care for Abandoned Cats

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — People in one Taney County neighborhood say they’re banding together to care for dozens of cats and kittens living in a dilapidated house after the animals were abandoned by their owners.

In Branson, the residents say they’ve reached out to the county, but can’t seem to get any help.

According to a neighbor living in the area, there were a couple of dogs left behind as well but they were removed by the owners after the county stepped in. However, the rules for abandoned cats are different.

Amanda Larock, a resident, says she was upset since she has reached out to animal control but was told, that there was nothing that could be done about abandoned cats.

“Mad, sad. Real sad. When I go home, I stand outside and I cry,” Larock said. “But now, I see a light at the end of the tunnel ..and thank God.”

Her neighbor, Terry Feeds, them and even built them a shelter.

“Dogs, or any other four-legged, two-legged, 14-legged, whatever it is. Any other animal, there’s an ordinance for it. But Taney doesn’t have an ordinance for cats,” Feeds said.

Taney County Animal Control said that they will take the cats if owners voluntarily surrender them.

The people in the neighborhood will be caring for the animals in the meantime and are hoping that these cats will find loving forever homes.