Republicans want Hunter Biden and whistleblower to testify in public hearings

FILE – In this Oct. 11, 2012, file photo, Hunter Biden waits for the start of the his father’s, Vice President Joe Biden’s, debate at Centre College in Danville, Ky. In 2014, then-Vice President Joe Biden was at the forefront of American diplomatic efforts to support Ukraine’s fragile democratic government as it sought to fend off Russian aggression and root out corruption. So it raised eyebrows when Biden’s son Hunter was hired by a Ukrainian gas company. President Donald Trump prodded Ukraine’s president to help him investigate any corruption related to Joe Biden, now one of the top Democrats seeking to defeat Trump in 2020. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS NEWS) – Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee are seeking testimonies from several witnesses in open hearings in the impeachment inquiry, including from Hunter Biden and the whistleblower who first reported concerns about President Trump’s July 25 call with Ukraine’s president – the call at the center of the inquiry.

Republicans on the committee were given a deadline of Sunday at 11:20 a.m. to request any witnesses for the open hearings. However, Democrats may overrule any of the requests with a committee vote and are expected to do so with Hunter Biden and the whistleblower.

In a letter to Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff on Saturday, ranking member Devin Nunes accused Schiff of leading a “sham impeachment process.” Republicans have complained that the committees conducting the impeachment inquiry have held closed-door hearings with witnesses in a secure room, arguing that it kept the proceedings from public view. Several transcripts from the closed hearings, however, were released this week.

Nunes wrote in his letter to Schiff that “failure to fulfill Minority witness requests shall constitute evidence of your denial of fundamental fairness and due process.”

In his letter, Nunes provided justification for each witness, as requested by Schiff. The Republican witness requests primarily pertain to the conspiracy theory that Ukraine hacked Democratic National Committee servers in 2016 – a baseless claim that has been disputed by the American intelligence community – and to the allegation that Joe Biden pushed for the removal of a Ukrainian prosecutor general who was investigating Burisma, a Ukrainian gas firm with ties to Hunter Biden. There is no evidence to support that claim.

Republicans have requested the following witnesses:

Devon Archer, former board member of Burisma Holdings

Hunter Biden, former board member of Burisma Holdings

Alexandra Chalupa, former Democratic National Committee staffer

David Hale, under secretary of State for political affairs

Tim Morrison, former senior director for European and Russian affairs on the National Security Counsel

Nellie Ohr, former contractor for Fusion GPS

Kurt Volker, former U.S. special representative for Ukraine negotiations

The whistleblower

Anyone the whistleblower relied on to create the complaint

Hale, Morrison and Volker have previously testified in closed sessions before the committees conducting the impeachment inquiry.

The requests come as House Republicans try to formulate a more robust defense of Mr. Trump. On Friday, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy announced that congressman Jim Jordan would be moved to the House Intelligence Committee. Jordan is one of Mr. Trump’s strongest defenders and is expected to ask hardball questions in the open hearings next week. The hearings will be the first public hearings in the impeachment inquiry.

On Wednesday, Americans will hear from Bill Taylor, the U.S. special envoy to Ukraine; and George Kent, deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian Affairs; on Friday, they will hear from Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.