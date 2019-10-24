Republicans crash impeachment meetings

WASHINGTON D.C. — Following President Trump’s orders yesterday for Republicans to get tougher on impeachment a group of Republicans barged into a closed-door hearing today.

Most were not members of the committees conducting the inquiry and were therefore un-invited.

Democrats saw the protest as merely a delay to protect the president against mounting evidence of misconduct.

They pressed on questioning Laura Cooper a senior defense department official who oversees Ukraine policy.

Her testimony came a day after a top U.S. diplomat testified that he was told the president withheld military aid to Ukraine.

Unless Ukraine’s president went public with a promise to investigate Democrats.

That’s the quid pro quo the president has been denying.