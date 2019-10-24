Republicans crash impeachment meetings

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON D.C. — Following President Trump’s orders yesterday for Republicans to get tougher on impeachment a group of Republicans barged into a closed-door hearing today.

Most were not members of the committees conducting the inquiry and were therefore un-invited.

Democrats saw the protest as merely a delay to protect the president against mounting evidence of misconduct.

They pressed on questioning Laura Cooper a senior defense department official who oversees Ukraine policy.

Her testimony came a day after a top U.S. diplomat testified that he was told the president withheld military aid to Ukraine.

Unless Ukraine’s president went public with a promise to investigate Democrats.

That’s the quid pro quo the president has been denying.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SECSL

Ozarks Politics

More Ozarks Politics

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Election

More Election

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now