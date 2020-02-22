Republicans come to Springfield for Lincoln Days and talk President Trump’s re-election

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Local and state Republicans are in Springfield for this year’s Lincoln Days.

The event gives politicians a chance to share their goals for the Republican party.

With the 2020 election around the corner, we wanted to know.

What do Missouri Republicans think is the biggest challenge to President Donald Trump getting re-elected?

Former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker, Governor Mike Parson, and Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe all had different answers.

“The president, he’s out on his message all the time,” Parson said. “He’s meeting everyday people out there. When you can fill arenas and thousands upon thousands of people coming out to see a president or politician, that’s a little unusual.”

But Parson says it’s working.

“I think that’s going to continue to develop, and I think it’s going to get stronger and stronger as the year goes on,” Parson said. “And, frankly, it’s good for Missouri.”

Parson believes the Democrats aren’t a concern this year.

“I don’t even think they can figure out what they’re doing,” Parson said. “You know, I think when you go back and look at Iowa, and you can’t even get the vote right, you can’t even figure that out, I mean every time they turn around it’s more chaos.”

No matter who President Trump’s opponent is, Kehoe says trump will take them seriously.

“Despite what you may hear, the president’s gonna be very serious,” Kehoe said. “He’s gonna have an organized campaign across the company here in Missouri. And we’re gonna make sure we don’t take it for granted.”

By improving Trump’s voter turnout.

“Keeping enthusiasm going in our party,” Parson said. “Making sure people understand that if we’re gonna win an election, we gotta make sure we turn out.”

Walker agrees.

“Getting out, going door-to-door, talking to people,” Walker said. “It’s not just the president and his campaign. What we found certainly to be true in Wisconsin, I think it’s true here as well if you tell people about what actually happened in this country, it’s remarkable.”

Walker says the national media will be a challenge to Trump’s reelection chances.

He predicts Bernie Sanders will be the Democratic Nominee.