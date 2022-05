SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Greene County Republican Central Committee is hosting the Republican US Senate debate in Springfield on May 31, 2022, at the Oasis Convention Center.

The debate will begin at 7 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom.

The full list of candidates for the 2022 primary election can be found here. The debate will be between the top Republican candidates running for Missouri’s US Senate seat. Reservations can be made online.