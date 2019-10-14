Republic students receive free clothing at The Price Tag

REPUBLIC, Mo. — Students in Republic are able to pick up the clothes they need for every season without worrying about the cost.

Student leaders at Price Elementary School are learning retail skills at a young age.

“We hang up clothes, we fold clothes, we put them on hangers, we put shoes on the rack,” explained student leader Henly.

The Price Tag leadership team restocks inventory, greets customers and keeps the store in tip top shape while helping their peers.

“I started noticing that kids needed coats they would come in from the buses and they didn’t have anything that they were able to wear on the bus or the playground,” said Price Assistant Principal Erin Wayt, who decided to open the store two years ago so students could get the clothes they need for free.

“All of our donations come from the community– they bring in the laundry, our bus drivers actually launder everything so everything is clean for the kids,” explained Wayt.

“It makes me feel good that I get to help out kids in need,” said Henly.

“I learned that my school can help other people out,” recalled student leader Corbin.

Price Tag is open to students attending all five Republic elementary schools, with the hope that kids feel proud of their new items rather than shame or embarrassment.

“Everything we put new tags on for them, so they get that feeling of cutting the tags off when they get home and shopping bags to leave with,” said Wayt.

Republic elementary students can shop at Price Tag on the third Thursday of every month from 4 – 5 p.m. The store also has a Saturday shopping day once a quarter, the next date is Oct. 19 from 8 – 9:30 a.m.

To donate clothes to Price Tag, contact assistant principal Erin Wayt at erin.wayt@republicschools.org.