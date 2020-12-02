Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

Republic School District returning to in-person teaching

News

by: Bryce Derrickson

REPUBLIC, Mo. — The Republic School District announced it will be moving back to in-person learning.

Students and staff will return to their classrooms on Dec. 3. The decision was made after the number of employees and students in quarantine or isolation dropped down to a “manageable level.”

The school district moved to online learning for a couple of weeks after several students and staff were put on quarantine.

The school district is also reminding everyone that students in kindergarten and up will be required to wear masks at school.

