REPUBLIC, Mo.– A new roundabout is open at Republic High School.

Route M, Farm Road 103, Repmo Drive and the north entrance to Republic High School are all now open to traffic.

The estimated total cost of the project is $2.3 million which will be paid for by MoDOT, the City of Republic, and the school district.

City utility crew is installing a new gas line north of the roundabout which is not a part of the project.