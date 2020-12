This photo is courtesy of the Republic Police Department.

REPUBLIC, Mo. — The Republic Police Department is searching for a missing teenager.

Noah Goes, 14, was last seen between 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, and 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. He was last seen at home around East Halsey Street and Fountain Avenue.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts The Republic PD is asking for you to call 911.