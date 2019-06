REPUBLIC, Mo. — A man from Republic was sentenced today in federal court for coercion and enticement of a minor.

37-year-old Clifford Kinkade was sentenced to 20 years in prison without parole and another 15 years of supervised release.

In October of 2018, Kinkade plead guilty to using a cell phone and the internet to attempt to convince a 14-year-old victim to engage in sexual activity.

Kinkade is also ordered to pay restitution of more than $29,000 to the victim.