REPUBLIC, Mo. — A Republic man was arrested on Oct. 23 in connection to a series of assaults in which a man was beaten and stabbed.

Timothy Wilkins, 34, of Republic was arrested on suspicion of attacking a man by punching him repeatedly. A couple of days later, he was arrested on suspicion of trying to kill that same man.

Wilkins is charged with four felony counts of first-degree assault and two felony counts of armed criminal action. He pleaded not guilty to his charges today, Oct. 26, and has a confined docket hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. on Nov. 2 at the Greene County courthouse.

October 21 assault

A police report written on Oct. 23 tells the story of Republic Police Department officers being called to a home to investigate a report of domestic assault at 9:04 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21. When they arrived at the home, they found the caller and 69-year-old victim holding his face in the driveway.

The victim showed officers his swollen and red face, stating to police that he was punched in the face by Wilkins multiple times. The victim let police inside the home.

Inside, police found Wilkins standing in the kitchen with a phone in one hand and two lighters in the other. He was placed under arrest and placed in the car while telling officers the victim was dangerous.

The report goes on to say that the victim began to tell police that Wilkins was suffering from mental illness and said Wilkins had been talking to people who weren’t there. He had disconnected a vehicle battery because he thought people were speaking through the car, according to the victim. Wilkins borrowed the victim’s phone to talk to someone and when the victim asked for it back, Wilkins hit him in the face, knocking him to the ground. The victim went into the living room and sat down on a couch when Wilkins came in and hit him in the face again. The victim left to ask a neighbor to call the police and waited outside for them to arrive.

Police asked Wilkins why he hit the victim and Wilkins’s response, according to a probable cause statement, was “Because he made some program or something that can control people and make them do what he wants.” Wilkins added that the victim was killing and abducting people with his phone.

Wilkins requested to be taken away from the house, and the police obliged. Wilkins was then placed on a 24-hour hold before being released again

October 23 assault

A separate probable cause report told the story about an assault that occurred two days later, at 10 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23.

Wilkins was released from his 24-hour hold on Saturday, Oct. 22. The victim from the previous day’s assault bought Wilkins food before taking him to a hospital to have him “admitted for psychiatric reasons.” The victim pulled into his home’s driveway at 3:45 a.m. on Oct. 23.

A 9:45 a.m., he woke up and Wilkins was inside the home. This caused some confusion, as he had locked his doors and Wilkins didn’t have keys. He discovered later that the glass in the back door had been broken and had a hole big enough for a hand to fit through.

Wilkins argued with imaginary people the entire day. That night, when the victim was watching a Houston Astros game, Wilkins came into the room and accused the victim of having sex with his last girlfriend. The victim said that wasn’t true.

Wilkins began beating the victim and eventually began stabbing him with kitchen knives. The knives’ handles would break off and Wilkins would retrieve another to continue the assault, according to the report.

The victim got out of the house and tried to knock on a neighbor’s door in the triplex he lived in. Wilkins grabbed his foot and drug him about 30 feet to a garage. The victim tried to crawl under a car but was drug back out. Wilkins had grabbed a butcher knife and they struggled over it.

Officers showed up after being dispatched to the home for a check well-being call from someone in the area. When they arrived, they found a bloody scene, with the victim partially on top of Wilkins. After lying still for some moments despite officers ordering them to respond, the victim slid a kitchen knife missing its handle toward the police.

Wilkins had minimal injuries and was arrested. The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for:

Multiple broken bones in his face, two in his back and around 12 ribs.

Three stab wounds in his chest and two in his back.

A collapsed lung.

A large amount of “road rash” on his back.

Cuts and abrasions on his left ear and various other parts of his body.

On Oct. 12, Republic police suspected Wilkins as the suspect of a residential burglary in his neighborhood. The victim of the burglary said that Wilkins was trying to open their door, ordering them to open and that he was going to kill them.

The victim’s daughter said that Wilkins had punched her in the face before and that he assaulted the victim several times in the past. She added that Wilkins has a history of mental illness and drug abuse.