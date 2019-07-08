Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers

Republic hoping feds will help fund pedestrian bridge over U.S. 60

News
Posted: / Updated:

REPUBLIC (News-Leader) – Getting across U.S. Highway 60 in Republic could soon get easier for those on foot or two wheels.

The Republic City Council is set Tuesday night to consider applying for a federal grant that could help pay for a new pedestrian bridge just south of where U.S Highway 60 meets Missouri 174.

If the application is approved by the U.S. Department of Transportation, the feds would cover 80 percent of the project that a staff report estimates will run $7.46 million.

To read the rest of the News-Leader article, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Springfield

More Springfield Mo

Branson

More Branson Mo

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau