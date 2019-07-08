Republic hoping feds will help fund pedestrian bridge over U.S. 60

REPUBLIC (News-Leader) – Getting across U.S. Highway 60 in Republic could soon get easier for those on foot or two wheels.

The Republic City Council is set Tuesday night to consider applying for a federal grant that could help pay for a new pedestrian bridge just south of where U.S Highway 60 meets Missouri 174.

If the application is approved by the U.S. Department of Transportation, the feds would cover 80 percent of the project that a staff report estimates will run $7.46 million.

