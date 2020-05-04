Republic High School to host drive-through graduation

REPUBLIC, Mo. — Republic High School (RHS) will host two graduation ceremonies with the first ceremony being a drive-through graduation on Saturday, May 9 from 11 a.m. to around 3 p.m.

Families can pile up in their cars with their graduate and drive to RHS where staff will greet each graduate. The graduates will drive up to a graduation station set-up in the parking lot and they will receive their diploma from the Board of Education members and RHS administrators. The graduate’s name will be announced over the PA system in the parking lot and free professional pictures will be taken.

The event will be live-streamed on the Republic High School Facebook page and on the Republic Tiger Sports YouTube channel. You can also tune into 105.5 FM to hear more about each graduate and to follow the event.

Fore more information click here.

The second graduation ceremony will be a traditional graduation ceremony which has been scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at JQH Arena on Missouri State University beginning at 1:30 p.m.