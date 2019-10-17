Republic gets public’s input on potential railroad ‘quiet zones’

REPUBLIC, Mo. – The city of Republic is asking it’s citizens to give their input on loud train horns that sound throughout the city.

Thursday, Republic held a “Quiet Zone Q & A,” to hear from residents and get their opinions about the possibility of changing some of the city’s railroad crossings to quiet zones. This would mean no horn would sound for an approaching train to a crossing. Instead, to ensure safety, concrete lane barriers would be put in place.

So far, survey responses have been both supportive of the quiet zones as well as supportive of the train horns.

Republic is now the largest community in the area on a mainline railroad that does not have any quiet zones.

OzarksFirst’s Madison Hever spoke with one man who lives just 50 yards from the mainline tracks. Hear why he’s supportive of quiet zones on KOLR10 at 10 p.m.