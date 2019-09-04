Republic animal shelter expansion to create space for more pets, save taxpayer money

REPUBLIC, Mo. — The City of Republic animal shelter is set to move into a larger and more updated building, creating more space for homeless pets while saving taxpayer dollars.

The current no-kill shelter, located on N. West Ave., is too small to keep up with the growing number of pets taken into the location from Republic and Brookline, Missouri.

“When they built this [shelter] in the 1970’s it was adequate for that population, but now that we’re at almost 20,000 people– it’s not meeting that need,” explained Republic Animal Control Supervisor Christina Elmore.

Overcrowded cages serve as the temporary home for over 500 animals each year, and have housed over 3,000 animals since 2013. When those spots are taken, homeless pets must be moved to neighboring facilities such as the Joplin Humane Society. To transfer one pet out of the shelter costs roughly $55 of taxpayer money, and rounds up to about $15,000 annually.

“State law requires us to hold them for seven days, and after those seven days they go available for adoption, or are sent to other rescues,” said Elmore.

In 2017, Republic voters approved a ¼ Capital Improvement Sales Tax that provided funding for a new shelter. The city then purchased a building located at 732 W. State Highway 174 for $206,000.

The new location will create more spacious living space for dogs and cats, open up a larger lobby and adoption center and allow room for ill pets to be treated away from healthy animals.

“We’re also going to do more community outreach programs, maybe rabies clinics and stuff like that,” said Elmore. “Just [hope to] become more involved to help the citizens here.”

The new shelter was formerly a daycare center, and after renovations and additions– the structure will measure about 6,550 square feet. Bidding for the project opens September 5 and construction is expected to complete in 2020.