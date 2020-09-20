Reported coronavirus cases in Arkansas rise by 549

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Department of Health is reporting the number of coronavirus cases increased by 549 in the state while the number of deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the disease, stayed the same.

On Sunday, the health department reported there were 73,690 confirmed cases of the virus, up from 73,141 cases reported on Saturday.

The number of deaths remained at 1,181, the figure reported on Saturday.

The number of deaths includes both confirmed and probable cases.

The department reported 6,256 confirmed active cases of the virus in the state and that 67,853 people have recovered.