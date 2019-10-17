Report says Missouri’s murder rate climbed 61% in five years

MISSOURI, (Missourinet).– Safewise, a website of home security experts, looked at 2013 to 2017 FBI data to compile its State of Safety report. The report says Missouri’s murder rate climbed 61% over the five-year period. The Show-Me State ranked third with 7.9 murders per 100,000 residents. In nearby Illinois, the murder rate was 6.5 per 100,000 residents. Missouri trailed behind Louisiana and Mississippi in the ranking.

According to the report, 45% of Missouri residents are concerned about being murdered by a stranger. It also says 19% of Missouri residents are worried about being murdered by someone they know.

Tim Garrison, U.S. Attorney for Missouri’s Western District has said the state has three of the top 15 most violent cities in America per capita – St. Louis, Kansas City and Springfield. On Friday, Gov. Mike Parson will be in Springfield meeting with the mayors of these cities about crime.

Click here to read the full report.

