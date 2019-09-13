Report on allegations of clergy abuse in the Catholic Church will be released tomorrow

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri’s Attorney General, Eric Schmitt, will release a report on allegations of clergy abuse in the Catholic Church tomorrow.

We don’t know if that includes any priests in the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese.

The organization hasn’t the seen report yet, and had no statement on it this afternoon.

Over the last year, the diocese has released information on legal settlements involving former clergy members including victims of alleged abuse who came forward.

They say it’s part of an effort to be 100 percent transparent with its members.

The diocese believes nothing has changed since that report.