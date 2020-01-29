Report: Missouri is one of the worst states with preventative tobacco use efforts

FILE – This March 28, 2019 photo shows cigarette butts in an ashtray in New York. On Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, researchers reported the largest-ever decline in the U.S. cancer death rate, and they are crediting advances in the treatment of lung tumors. Most lung cancer cases are tied to smoking, and decades of declining smoking rates means lower rates of lung cancer diagnoses and deaths. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

ST. LOUIS, Mo- A report by the American Lung Association has ranked Missouri rather poorly in the way the state has handled its to reduce and prevent tobacco use, including e-cigarettes.

According to the report, the need for Missouri to take action to protect youth from all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, is more urgent than ever, with the youth vaping epidemic continuing its alarming rise to 27.5%.

Missouri, and other states, was graded on smoking laws, programs, and taxes.

Below is Missouri’s final grade in each category:

Funding for State Tobacco Prevention Programs – Grade F

Strength of Smokefree Workplace Laws – Grade F

Level of State Tobacco Taxes – Grade F

Coverage and Access to Services to Quit Tobacco – Grade D

Minimum Age of Sale for Tobacco Products to 21 – Grade F

Courtesy: American Lung Association

“In Missouri, our smoking rates remain at 19%. Sadly, with the youth vaping epidemic still rising, we may have squandered an opportunity to make the current generation of kids the first tobacco-free generation. Tobacco use is a serious addiction, and Missouri needs to implement the proven measures to prevent and reduce tobacco use outlined in ‘State of Tobacco Control,’” said Leah Martin, advocacy director for the Lung Association.

The report grades states and the federal government on policies proven to prevent and reduce tobacco use.

According to the report, while Missouri has taken significant steps to reduce tobacco use, including local momentum for Tobacco 21 and smokefree laws, elected officials should do more to ensure all Missouri residents benefit from reductions in tobacco use and exposure to secondhand smoke.

The American Lung Association offers what states need to do to be better in 2020:

States Must Increase Tobacco Taxes and Equalize Taxes Across All Tobacco Products

States Must Expand Comprehensive Cessation Coverage in All Medicaid Programs

States Must Increase Funding for Tobacco Control Programs and Focus These Programs on At-Risk Populations

The Remaining 22 States Must Pass Comprehensive Smokefree Laws

States and Communities Should Pass Laws Prohibiting the Sale of all Flavored Tobacco Products

To read more about the report and the ALA’s findings, click here.