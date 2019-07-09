Report details buildings damaged in Jefferson City tornado

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — More than 600 homes, businesses, and government buildings were damaged by a tornado that tore through the capital city just months ago.

This according to a new report released by Jefferson City and Cole County.

The tornado, which touched down on May 22, damaged over 500 residential buildings, 82 commercial buildings, and 30 government owned buildings.

Those numbers are lower than those reported by the American Red Cross.

According to officials this new report does not include buildings with minor damage.