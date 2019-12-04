Rep. Steve Helms Pre-files three major healthcare bills

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- State Representative Steve Helms has filed several bills before the 2020 legislation session, three of which aim to tackle healthcare.
The first bill: The Missouri Healthcare Price Transparency Act (HB 1415)
- Ensures that uninsured/self-paying Missourians know and consent to how much a non-emergency procedure or service costs beforehand
- Protects patients from out-of-network charges
Second bill: The Missouri External Residency Program (HB 1443)
- Help expand the number of primary care doctors in our state to meet the growing need
Third bill: The Direct Primary Care Pilot for Medicaid Recipients (HB 1416)
- Will provide better-individualized care for Medicaid patients
- Help reduce costs, possibly allowing those savings to be used for other individuals.
Helms will soon be filing a short-term health insurance bill that will create quality, lower-cost insurance options with consumer protections built-in, according to a press release.