Rep. Steve Helms Pre-files three major healthcare bills

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- State Representative Steve Helms has filed several bills before the 2020 legislation session, three of which aim to tackle healthcare.

The first bill: The Missouri Healthcare Price Transparency Act (HB 1415)

Ensures that uninsured/self-paying Missourians know and consent to how much a non-emergency procedure or service costs beforehand

Protects patients from out-of-network charges

Second bill: The Missouri External Residency Program (HB 1443)

Help expand the number of primary care doctors in our state to meet the growing need

Third bill: The Direct Primary Care Pilot for Medicaid Recipients (HB 1416)

Will provide better-individualized care for Medicaid patients

Help reduce costs, possibly allowing those savings to be used for other individuals.

Helms will soon be filing a short-term health insurance bill that will create quality, lower-cost insurance options with consumer protections built-in, according to a press release.