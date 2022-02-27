Newly filed legislation is hoping to provide some financial relief for school staff members.

House Bill 2788, filed by State House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, looks to use the state’s current budget surplus to give every elementary or secondary teacher a one time, $5,000 tax credit.

Quade, a Democrat representing Springfield, said it would be in recognition of the vital work they do for Missouri’s children.

Under House Bill 2788, teachers would be entitled to the claim the $5,000 credit against their 2022 state income taxes.

The credit would be refundable, meaning if a teacher’s tax liability is less than $5,000, then the state would pay the teacher the difference.

All active K-12 teachers in Missouri would be eligible for the credit, regardless of whether they teach in a public, private or charter school.

Quade said the fine tuning of who this money would go to would be flushed out during the legislative process.

However, she hopes to include everyone working in the school.

“We’re talking cafeteria workers who are working, our teachers, our counselors, our nurses,” said Quade. “Oh my goodness, our nurses have been asked to do so much over the past few years. We’re talking about all of the folks who are impacting the lives of our children in the school districts.”

She said Missouri currently has an unprecedented budget surplus from which to absorb the cost of providing the teacher tax credit.

With this being a one-time offering, she said there would be no continuing cost to the state.

Since filing the bill, Quade said the reaction has been positive.

“I’ll be honest, I’ve never been contacted more by any other piece of legislation that I’ve filed,” said Quade. “Most of it has just been sentiments of thank you.”

Springfield Public Schools teacher and President of Springfield National Education Association, Laura Mullins, said she is thankful Quade is thinking of school staff members who spend a lot of their own money on school supplies.

“I bought air purifiers for my room and plexiglass and things like that,” said Mullins. “That costs a lot of money.”

Mullins said she hopes the tax credit will, indeed, include more than just teachers.

“I think sometimes in the school definition it’s teachers,” said Mullins. “We are part of that, but there’s a lot of different people that make the site function and do a lot of things for kids.”

Quade said the big hope is this could help keep teachers from leaving the profession.