Rep. Billy Long stops in Branson to talk faith-based Obamacare alternative

BRANSON, Mo.– When he stopped in Branson on Tuesday, Billy Long had two goals:

Learn what he could about Branson-based healthcare provider Faith Community Health Take notes on what’s working

Faith Community Health, an independent clinic offering help to the uninsured and under-insured, operates without government funds and, instead, relies on donations and partnerships.

“A lot of people don’t know that these faith-based facilities are available,” Long said Tuesday.

As a member of the healthcare sub-committee and an outspoken critic of the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare), Long told reporters he considers independent clinics like FCH a standout alternative to government-funded insurance mandates.

“Employers aren’t forced to do this,” he said. “Employees aren’t forced to do it either. That’s a big difference [from] Obamacare. There’s no mandate here.”

Rep. Long says the FCH model is one he plans to remember as he heads back up to Washington.