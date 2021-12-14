Rep. Billy Long visiting every Missouri county in bid for Roy Blount’s US Senate seat

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — U.S. Representative Billy Long brought his U.S. Senate campaign to Springfield, Missouri Tuesday.

Rep. Long told the crowd at White River Conference Room at Bass Pro, “I’m running as Billy Long, I’m not running as somebody that used to be against Trump and now I’m for Trump. I’m not running against somebody that has a very unconservative voting record trying to tell you I’m a conservative.”

Long said he talks to former President Donald Trump often, and that Trump is weighing his options and considering who to endorse.

Long said he attributes his success to his ability to relate to and stay in contact with his constituents, namely veterans. When Long was asked whether he was surprised the other candidates weren’t taking the approach of visiting every county in the state, Long replied, “I’m very surprised. I’m not saying I’m right, maybe they have the game plan down, you know, not be seen, not have to answer questions, not have to stand in front of reporters, not have to answer for your past.”

Also Tuesday, Kimberly Fletcher, the President of Moms for America, announced the organization is moving its national headquarters to Missouri’s district 7. Fletcher and her organization endorsed Long for Missouri Senate.

Long has represented Missouri’s 7th congressional district since 2011. He announced his plans to run for the U.S. Senate back in August.

Blunt has not yet endorsed anyone but he expects a Republican to follow him after retirement. Senator Josh Hawley, who holds Missouri’s other U.S. Senate seat has said it’s too early in the race for him to endorse a candidate yet.

When asked about the news that multiple people were texting Donald Trump on January 6th, during the capitol riots, Long said he wasn’t there that day, and watched it play out like many of us did on television.

Republican candidates

Besides Long, U.S. Representative Vicky Hartzler, who represents Missouri’s 4th district in Washington, announced her candidacy for the seat back in June. Missouri’s Attorney General, Eric Schmitt, announced he is seeking Blunt’s seat in March, not long after Blunt announced he won’t be running again.

Also announcing in March, former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens. St.-Louis-based attorney Mark McCloskey is also in the running. McCloskey and his wife, Patricia, drew international attention in June 2020, when they were seen holding guns and yelling at protesters outside of their Central West End home.

Democratic candidates

Democrats running for Senate in Missouri include Lucas Kunce, Scott Sifton, Spencer Toder, Jewel Kelly, and Gena Ross. Former Missouri Governor, Democrat Jay Nixon announced over the summer he will not be running for the vacant U.S. Senate seat.

These are just a few from each party who have shared their intention of running.

The election takes place on November 8, 2022. Candidates can file in February. The Primary Election is on August 2, 2022.