REOPENING THE OZARKS: Nixa’s reopening plan

NIXA, Mo. – Nixa Mayor Brian Steele has signed an updated emergency order which is called the “Nixa Strong Recovery Plan.”

The Mayor is also emphasizing additional recommended guidelines for public health and safety. The City of Nixa is also announcing updates regarding various city services across multiple city departments which will also go into effect May 4th in response to the updated order.

Mayor Steele says, “This is intended as an important next step towards reopening our local economy while maintaining important health and safety precautionary measures which we believe to be appropriate based on the advice of local healthcare leaders.”

This updated emergency order goes into effect at 12:00 A.M., Monday, May 4, 2020, and will remain in effect until 11:59 P.M., Sunday, May 31, 2020.

Here are some of the guidelines:

Everyone should continue social distancing at all times through the end of May, no matter where you go.

Individuals performing job duties that require contact with other people closer than 6 feet should take additional precautionary measures to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19, including wearing PPE (masks, gloves, etc.) and regular handwashing.

DO NOT VISIT nursing homes, long-term care facilities, retirement homes, assisted living homes (unless to provide critical assistance, or in end-of-life circumstances). Elderly and other vulnerable populations should be extra careful.

Retail locations less than 10,000 square feet are limited to 25% or less of their building code occupancy.

Retail locations of more than 10,000 square feet are limited to 10% or less of their authorized building code occupancy.

All other publicly accessible locations should limit the number of individuals present to only those who can safely maintain the social distancing requirements (6 feet between people not of the same household) and are also limited to 50% or less of their authorized building capacity.

Schools remain closed through the end of the 2019-2020 school year, but school districts are not prohibited from allowing teachers, staff, students, and parents from reentering school buildings to work, retrieve personal belongings, or return school property as long as limitations on social distancing are adhered to. Summer school may proceed under guidelines set by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. Schools may continue providing Food and Nutritional Services.

Daycares, childcare providers, and schools may provide child care in accordance with CDC guidelines. This includes the CDC’s guidance on social distancing and “stable groups”, cleaning and disinfecting, drop off and pick up procedures, arrival screening procedures, etc.

Restaurants may offer dine-in with social distancing (6 feet between tables), no communal seating areas, and no more than 10 to any table, and may not exceed 50% of their authorized building capacity. Use of drive-thru, delivery, and pick-up options are still encouraged for the duration of this order.

All planned or spontaneous events with 20 or more persons in attendance that could facilitate the spread of disease are strongly discouraged.

The order does not prohibit or restrict lawful possession, transfer, sale, transportation, storage, display, or use of firearms or ammunition during the declared state of emergency.

To read the full guidelines from the city, click here.