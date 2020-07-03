REMINDER: What does Phase Three of the Road to Recovery Plan mean for Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Springfield city leaders announced Thursday that the city would stay in Phase Three of the Road to Recovery Plan through July 15th.

What does that look like?

Businesses can open with 50% capacity based on square footage. Includes Bars, restaurants, gyms, pools, entertainment venues, retail locations, churches, and non-contact sports activities

No counter seating for bars or self-service buffets are allowed in phase three

Only places requiring masks are personal care businesses like salons and barbershops

Sean Levy, Owner of Discount Smokes and Beer, says business has remained steady and have had to stay on top of the current safety regulations. Levy is worried about those businesses that are not following the proper regulations.

“There is confusion. It’s like, what does the 50% rule mean for occupancy. There are places that are following it, and there are some that aren’t. Unfortunately, it runs off their patrons. Where normally, their patrons would go to that business for it, but now they’ve got to cut people off because of 50% occupancy, so they’re just going to a place that is fully open where they aren’t restricting people to come in,” says Levy.

City leaders discussed possibly going into Phase four sooner than the original July 16th date, but they will re-evaluate when to move out of Phase Three.