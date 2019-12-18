Remembering Hoover: Springfieldians look back on iconic music store

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Hoover Music announced Tuesday that they would be ending their song in January 2020.

“Hoover has been a part of our community for 107 years, and a part of five generations of my family. I want to say a special “Thank you” to our customers who have made it possible to stay in business for as long as we have, and wish you the very best along your musical journey,” said James “Brian” Hoover, President of Hoover, in a Facebook post.

As Brian said, Hoover has been serving the musical needs of the Ozarks since 1912. Two Springfieldians who grew up with Hoover say it has been a Springfield staple.

“It’s iconic, I’ve been here 70 plus years, and there’s always been a Hoover Music,” says John Sellars with the History Museum.

KOLR10 did a story on Hoover Music in 2017. In that story, Donnie Kraft, Sales and Purchasing Manager at Hoover, gave some history about Hoover.

“And at this location since 1967, we were originally on South street I believe in a place adjacent to the Mudhouse,” Kraft said in 2017.

“I was really disappointed because it’s been a big part of my life for so many years,” says Kelly Owens, Violinist and Music Teacher.

Both John and Kelly started playing music at young ages and went to Hoover to get their instruments. For John, it was a necessity for school, but for Kelly, it conducted what she would do for the rest of her life.

“I grew up and ended up playing in the Springfield Symphony, and eventually, they (Hoover) asked me to work for them, to teach,” says Owens.

Owens says that the current Hoover owner, Brian Hoover, has played a significant role in helping the arts in the Springfield community.

Ozarksfirst reached out to Hoover Music Tuesday; we’re still waiting to hear when they will be available to do an interview.