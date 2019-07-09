Remember that 3-year-old pothole in KC? They filled it and threw it a graduation party

KANSAS CITY, Mo.– People living in the Kansas City’s Waldo district gathered around a graduation cake and bid adieu to a 3-year-old pothole that the city just got around to filling in.

The pothole gained some level of statewide fame when KC resident Frank Sereno threw it a 3rd birthday party and posted pictures to social media.

After Sereno’s post caught fire, the city stepped in to fill the pothole.

But seeing as the post also created a character for people fall in love with, it only made sense to say goodbye.

“It’s a celebration for the Waldo community,” Sereno said. “We were able to get a pothole filled.”

Sereno says he’s glad what started as a joke was seen as creative activism.

“What I think has happened is,” he added. “Working citizens, working people like me, are so fed up with our local governments that it resinated. When people see this, they’re not surprised. They’re just as frustrated as we are in Kansas City.”