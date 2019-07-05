Breaking News
Remains of murdered Utah student Mackenzie Lueck found: police

SALT LAKE CITY, Ut. (FOX) — The body of murdered University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck was recovered 80 miles north of Salt Lake City, police said in a news conference Friday.

Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown said the remains of the 22-year-old college student were recovered Wednesday in Logan Canyon.

“In the wake of this tragic, tragic incident, I am relieved and grief-stricken to report that we have recovered Mackenzie Lueck,” Brown said.

The announcement comes a week after 31-year-old Ayolla Ajayi was arrested in her killing.

Ajayi was charged with aggravated murder in the “tragic and horrific” killing of Lueck after authorities said the investigation uncovered a fresh dig area, charred female human tissue and items belonging to Lueck in Ajayi’s backyard.

