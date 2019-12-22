Remains found in Missouri landfill those of missing woman

Breaking News
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Human remains found in a Columbia landfill in September have been confirmed to be those of a woman missing for more than 13 years.

Television station KOMU reports that DNA results taken from the remains came back Friday to positively identify the remains as those of Megan Shultz.

Authorities began digging in the landfill earlier this year after Shultz’s former husband, 37-year-old Keith Alan Comfort, allegedly walked into a police station and confessed to killing her and putting the body in a trash bin.

Comfort is charged with second-degree murder in the case.

