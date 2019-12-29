Rejected medical marijuana grower applicant sues Missouri

by: AP

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (AP) — A southwest Missouri family that saw its application to grow medical marijuana rejected by the state is now suing Missouri.

The lawsuit filed Friday by Paul Callicoat and his family, of Sarcoxie, Missouri, came a day after the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services granted 60 of the licenses from the more than 500 companies that applied.

The Callicoats were not among those licenses granted.

Their lawsuit argues the state’s 60-license limit violates the state constitution’s “right to farm” amendment passed by voters in 2014.

The lawsuit also challenges the state’s selection process that gave more points to businesses in high-unemployment ZIP codes.

