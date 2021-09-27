Young Cardinals fan donates allowance to Adam Wainwright’s charity

ST. LOUIS – Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright was in Chicago this weekend to support his teammates as they continued their winning ways against the Cubs.

Hours after the Cardinals clinched their 16th consecutive win, Wainwright shared a story on his Twitter feed about a young fan who melted his heart.

Wainwright describes meeting Emery and her mother in both Milwaukee and Chicago. Emery gave Wainwright a letter on Sunday, saying she was happy to meet him and congratulated him on his 2,000th strikeout.

Emery’s letter, which she handed to Waino just before Harrison Bader clocked a home run in the top of the eighth inning, also included a plastic bag filled with dollars and coins. It was her allowance money. She gave it to Wainwright for his charity, Big League Impact.

“I hope it will help you help more people,” Emery wrote.

She also gave Wainwright her own autograph, “if I ever get famous.”

Wainwright joked Emery may be a good luck charm for the team and thinks she may have to come to some October games if and when the Cardinals make the playoffs.

Big League Impact is a nonprofit with goals of making clean water accessible, reducing hunger, and ending poverty. The organization has raised more than $5.8 million since its inception in 2013.