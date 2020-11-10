Worker dies after forklift falls off Earth City bridge with him inside

EARTH CITY, Mo. – One worker is dead after the heavy piece of equipment he was operating plunged off the side of the Blanchette Bridge.

This happened at about 8:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities said a worker was inside a large piece of equipment known as a telescopic forklift when it fell off the side of the eastbound bridge onto the area below near the Missouri River.

The forklift wound up between the eastbound and westbound spans of the bridge.

The fall was some 80-100 feet.

The worker was rescued and first responders performed life-saving treatment at the scene before transporting him to a local hospital.

Corporal Dallas Thompson with the Missouri Highway Patrol said a load on the equipment possibly shifted causing it to go over the side of the bridge. There has been ongoing work at the bridge for some time. Traffic on the bridge was impacted for some time after the incident.

At approximately 1:20 p.m., the Missouri Highway Patrol confirmed the worker died.

The Highway Patrol does plan to update this incident as more information becomes available.