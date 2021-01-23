Worker, boyfriend charged with day care bomb threats

ST. PETERS, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis area day care worker and her boyfriend are charged with making two bomb threats that forced youngsters to be evacuated in the cold.

Forty-year-old Janet Porzelt and 39-year-old Evan Hauserman were charged Friday with two counts each of making a terrorist threat and making a false bomb report.

The Florissant couple is jailed on $25,000 cash only bond. No attorney is listed for either of them in online court records.

Charging documents say Hauserman made the threats to Primrose School in St. Peters on Jan. 12 and again Thursday because Porzelt, an employee at the school, did not want to go to work but still wanted to be paid for a full day.