Woman who shot at police and others during chase sentenced

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – A 27-year-old central Missouri who shot at law enforcement and other motorists during a police chase has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison without parole.

Victoria Ann Buol, of Boonville, was sentenced Monday in federal court. Police say Buol and 30-year-old Russell Dean Moore Jr., of Fulton, fired shots at officers and at semi-trailer trucks during a pursuit on Interstate 70.

She pleaded guilty to two counts of destruction of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen firearm.

Moore was sentenced in March 2019 to 30 years in federal prison without parole.