Woman killed in south-central Missouri crash of 3 vehicles

ROLLA, Mo. (AP) – Authorities say a St. Louis County woman was killed and four others were injured in a south-central Missouri crash involving three vehicles.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the crash happened Saturday afternoon near Rolla in Phelps County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 54-year-old Melissa Schmuelling was a passenger in a pickup truck that crossed the center line and sideswiped a car, then hit another car head-on.

The driver of the pickup, 55-year-old Thomas Schmuelling, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Investigators say the two other drivers also were hospitalized with serious injuries, while a passenger in the sideswiped car was treated for minor injuries.

