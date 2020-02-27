Woman dies in traffic crash on icy roads in Missouri

Regional News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
police lights night_1452092583640.jpg

ROCHEPORT, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a woman died after losing control of her car on an icy bridge.

The patrol says 35-year-old Chantel Winfield was killed early Wednesday on the Interstate 70 bridge near Rocheport.

The patrol says Winfield’s car slid off an ice-covered area of the road, hit a concrete barrier and then returned to the road. Winfield tried to get out of her car while it was still in motion but it was hit by a tractor-trailer. She was ejected when the car went off the road and hit another barrier.

Her body was found below the bridge. The crash closed westbound Interstate 70 for several hours.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now